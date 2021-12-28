The Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Medicare Supplements in Long Island, New York and Littleton, New Hampshire

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2021 --Medicare is a type of private health insurance available to U.S. citizens and other qualified people depending on their age, disability, or qualifying medical condition. Medicare coverage comprises the federal government's Medicare Part A and Part B (Original Medicare) and commercial insurance companies' Medicare Advantage (Part C) and Part D prescription medication coverage. Private insurance companies also provide Medicare supplements in Long Island, New York, and Littleton, New Hampshire, which help pay for out-of-pocket expenditures that Medicare Part A and Part B do not cover.



Medicare Supplement insurance coverage may help cover "gaps" in Medicare such as coinsurance, copayments, and deductibles. Supplemental insurance for Medicare Medicare Part A is not to be confused with Plan A. Part A of Medicare includes inpatient hospital treatment and is one-half of the Medicare program (Part A and Part B). Instead, Medicare Supplement insurance Plan A refers to coverage that helps pay for Medicare Part A and Part B out-of-pocket payments.



Plan A is needed by law for health insurance carriers selling Medicare Supplement insurance policies. In most jurisdictions, Medicare Supplement insurance policies are standardized. No matter which insurance company sells it, all plans with the same name must have the same essential benefits.



Washwick Senior Services, Inc was established to ensure that their senior clients receive the same level of attention and devotion to service as they had before they turned 65. Their Senior Service Department is knowledgeable in the Medicare Supplement Market and can help one make a move. There are no consultation costs for personalized meetings. The company is an independent broker that works with several well-known corporations. Those who have turned or are about to turn 65 would be pleased to guide them through the new Medicare supplement maze.



