The Water Bottle Store Now Provides New Wave Enviro Products

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --The Water Bottle Store is delighted to announce that they are now carrying the entire line of New Wave Envirowater bottles which include stainless steel water bottles, plastic water bottles and BpA free water bottles.Customers can now purchase their own New Wave Enviro products through their website TheWaterBottleStore.com. The products are available in a wide variety of colors and sizes.



New Wave Enviro products are specifically designed to be sustainable and earth friendly to help curb the growing health and environmental issues faced by the water bottle industry. Their line of products includes the Enviro Filters, BpA Free Enviro Bottles, Seriously Safe Stainless Steel Bottles and Litter Free Lunch.According to New Wave Enviro, their products help solve two critical problems: chlorine and plastic littering. Chlorine is used to cleanse water from microscopic contaminant but has no purpose to a person’s body. New Wave Enviro products have patented environmentally friendly filters that remove harmful chlorine and other contaminants from shower, bath, and everyday drinking water. Accumulation of plastic waste from discarded plastic bottles is also a major problem among industrialized countries. Most plastic drinking water bottles are designed for one-time use and then thrown away immediately. New Wave Enviro water bottles can be reused numerous times.Stainless steel water bottles are also one of the safest and most eco-friendly ways to keep hydrated. It is one of the most hygienic materials available, the same material often used in high quality surgical and kitchen equipment. Also among their celebrated products is the BpA Free Reusable Plastic Envirobottle. Many plastic bottles are made of polycarbonate which contains BpA and it is a known endocrine disruptor. Aside from being BpA free, the bottles are also Phthalate free, lead free and reusable for many years to come.



Plastic water bottles are quickly filling up landfills due to the number of bottles discarded daily. Only 1 in 5 single-use plastic bottles are recycled and the amount of petroleum used in manufacturing single-use plastic bottles could power 100,000 cars every year. This environmental concern has prompted many businesses to look for an environmentally friendly alternative such as reusable water bottles. Visit http://www.thewaterbottlestore.com/New-wave-enviro-s/23.htm to learn more about their products.



About The Water Bottle Store

The Water Bottle Store is an online retailer of water bottles specifically of BpA free and reusable water bottles. The company is located at PO Box 790274, Charlotte NC 28206. Their website is TheWaterBottleStore.com and email address is scott@TheWaterBottleStore.com.