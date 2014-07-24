The Web Design Experts top3.com.sg, Explain Why Businesses Must Get on the Responsive Web Design Bandwagon if They Want to Remain Relevant to the Current Marketplace

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --Top3 Media PTE Ltd, an online marketing agency in Singapore is pleased to announce the inclusion of Responsive Web Design to its repertoire of services. Our expert team of pioneering, gifted and highly trained specialists designs and develop exceptional online solutions for a variety of customers of all shapes and sizes across a wide range of industries and businesses. Top3 Media prides itself on delivering first-class Design, SEO services that produce results, second to none customer support and an unrivaled return on your investment.



“Responsive web design is the future of web design, your clients should be able to get the same experience from visiting your website whether they are logging in from a browser or their smartphone” stated a member of the creative team. Responsive web design will not only be useful as far as user experience is concerned, it will also enhance a company’s SEO rankings. By providing a website on a mobile platform it will let search engines know that users like visiting the page, which enhances rankings.



Our web design team offers a breadth of experience and creativity that will guide you carefully through the end-to-end development process. We specialize in guiding the brick and mortar operations of traditional business into the increasingly-profitable, highly-convenient online domain.



About Top3 Media

Top3 Media (top3.com.sg) based in Singapore, is an Internet Marketing company specializing in Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Web Design and Web Analytics. It is the preferred choice for many organizations in various industries owing to its cutting edge Internet Marketing strategies and solutions.