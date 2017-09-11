The Wetsuit of the Future Has Arrived as the Airtime Watertime Floater Hits the Shores

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --The Airtime Watertime Floater, the revolutionary new wetsuit that allows swimmers of all ages to enjoy a water experience like no other, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Airtime Watertime Floater is a groundbreaking new wetsuit that combines a world-class design with the flotation support of built-in PVC foam.



Whether snorkeling in an exotic ocean paradise, floating down a lazy river, or using the wetsuit as a swim aid for rehabilitation and recovery; the Floater provides the comfort and confidence that you will stay afloat.



"What started out as a swim aid with added buoyancy to help navigate large waves while surfing has morphed into a suit that can be worn by anyone in any type of conditions," says founder and owner Mark Okrusko. "Now, whether you are on a paddle-board, jet-ski, or boat cruise, this is the perfect tool to accompany you on your journey. "



The Airtime Watertime® Floater™ suit is constructed with flatlock-stitched seams with an added extra-long zipper for easy entry and exit. The chest area has been fitted with a specially designed panel of PVC foam for support and flotation. Currently the suits range from a 3mm spring suit (for tropical applications) all the way up to a 7mm full suit (for 32+ degree water).



Owing to its patented design, the Floater wetsuit allows wearers to swim faster and farther with less effort, providing greater freedom of movement, and is perfect for water therapy, water rescue, or any water recreation. Because the suit is buoyant like a personal flotation device, it provides peace of mind to both parents and children in the water.



Airtime Watertime is currently working with a select group of lifeguards and Search and Rescue teams all around the country to develop the next generation of rescue apparel. Research and development teams are testing the Floater suits using jet-skis and jumping out of helicopters to simulate rescue operations. The company is also currently developing communication systems that easily attach to the suit.



"We're so excited with the Airtime Watertime Floater product. It's a great product, it's amazing, and I can't wait for everyone to try it," adds Chipper Bell, CEO. "We need your help. As we launch this we're looking for the opportunity to help solve social and environmental problems worldwide. To help assist in aquatic programs for special needs or helping us save reefs around the world."



The Airtime Watertime Floater is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2xTaoiu.



About Airtime Watertime

Airtime Watertime®, based in Santa Barbara, is a sports apparel company focused on innovative solutions to improve the lives of water enthusiasts and help protect water environments for generations to come. Airtime Watertime is best known for the Floater™, a one-of-kind wetsuit that combines the buoyancy of a personal flotation device with the flexibility and protection of a wetsuit, producing a water experience like no other.



For more information on Airtime Watertime please visit https://www.airtimewatertime.com.