The Williams Business Launches Website Featuring Quality Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Supplies

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Bryan Bade is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WhatsNextPrepper.com. The website offers a wide variety of emergency and disaster preparedness supplies including first-aid and trauma kits, bug-out and tactical bags, water filtration systems, LED lights and lanterns, rain gear, and survival knives. Bade was inspired to start the business after noting the overwhelming amount of people who are completely unprepared for even the smallest emergencies. After living in an earthquake-prone zone and having emergency preparedness on the fore-front of his mind, Bade wanted to help others get the essential emergency preparedness supplies they would to ensure they can get through a survival situation.



There are many excellent emergency and disaster preparedness supplies featured within the merchandise of WhatsNextPrepper.com. The website carries items including first-aid supplies such as Adventure backcountry multi-day medical kits and large medic bags including over 300 first-aid items; water filtration straws; portable water filtration; backpacks such as camo water-resistant heavy-duty backpacks and padded tactical backpacks; and more. In the future, Bade plans to expand the products lines offered on the website to include a portable solar sun oven and other unique, useful emergency preparedness products.



Customer service is of utmost importance to Bade regarding every transaction made on WhatsNextPrepper.com. Based on his own firsthand experience with getting through an emergency situation with grace, he wants to ensure customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products. Bade emphasizes that you don't need to have huge stockpiles of food and a big shelter to be prepared, but that having something to sustain you for at least a little while will make a big difference. Bade notes with power outages, earthquakes, floods, and other disasters happening to people in recent times, it is important for them to have emergency supplies to alleviate these situations.



To complement the main website, Bade is also launching a blog located at http://www.SurvivalOverYonderBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to emergency and survival preparedness in general such as staying protected when you are out and about with personal protection pepper spray, the benefits of having an emergency radio flashlight, and keeping a tactical fixed blade knife handy on outdoor adventures. Bade hopes to give valuable tips and information on staying safe and healthy in an emergency situation with quality products.



