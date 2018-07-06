The Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera & Mobile App That Is Changing the Sport

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2018 --Started by two brothers with a passion for fishing—GoFish Cam is fishing's first wireless underwater fishing camera to work with your mobile phone. The original GoFish Cam, released in 2017, was set to establish an answer to the question "what is happening underwater" while fishing. Being pocket sized and having almost no limitations of the type of fishing it can be used for, the cam easily attaches to any fishing line and syncs with your phone to review footage every time you reel in.



The GoFish Cam records in the highest quality of any wireless fishing camera on the market -- 1080@60FPS.



Even though it's the smallest wireless fishing camera on the market, it's still the strongest with over 1000lbs tension rating and depth rating of 500 feet.



The camera also has built in night vision, multiple recording modes, but most importantly has a mobile app it connects to allowing anglers to review every time they reel in or live stream when surfaced using the free float accessory that comes with it.



The GoFish Cam retails for $239.99 USD.



GoFish Cam, Inc. has seen a very successful first year, with over 4000 cameras shipped to over 64 countries and an online community growing past 46,000 anglers. The company has passed $500,000 in total revenue and $250,000 for 2018 with monthly averages of over $40,000. The product has helped thousands of anglers scout their waters, see how fish were reacting to their baits/lures, but most importantly gave them awesome videos to relive their favorite pastime!



The company is now raising their second investment round, and is doing so in a unique way.



GoFish Cam has partnered with online investment platform Seedinvest to raise its round. "The platform is unique because it lets anyone invest, not just accredited investors. We're a business that focuses on building a community so what better way to raise money than from that community itself" says CEO, Brandon Austin.



The company's investment offering can be found online at https://gofishcam.com/invest.



Disclaimer:



GoFish Cam, Inc. is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: https://www.seedinvest.com/gofish.cam/seed.



GoFish Cam, Inc. is offering securities under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). Additional information may be obtained from: https://www.seedinvest.com/gofish.cam/seed.