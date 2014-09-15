"The Wisdom of Oz" Lands on New York Times Bestseller List

Temecula, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2014 --Roger Connors and Tom Smith, co-founders of Partners In Leadership, are pleased to announce their newest book, "The Wisdom of Oz: Using Personal Accountability to Succeed in Everything You Do," made the influential New York Times bestseller list in its first week of publication. The book, released September 4, 2014, presents the powerful yet practical principles of personal accountability in simple, down-to-earth terms that anyone can apply in their home, school, workplace, or community.



“Of course we’re pleased with how well 'The Wisdom of Oz' has been received,” said Connors, now a four-time New York Times bestselling author. “Our clients and fans demanded a book like this for their colleagues, friends, and families, and we listened! It’s great news that 'The Wisdom of Oz' resonates with our fans and new readers alike—it shows the importance that many readers place on the need for accountability.”



"The Wisdom of Oz" has been noted as an overall best seller, but also in specific categories including self-help, motivational, business & money, and leadership. The book also placed high on best seller lists at USA Today and Amazon.com. The Wisdom of Oz marks the fourth bestseller that Connors and Smith have authored. Previous titles include "The Oz Principle," "How Did That Happen?," and "Change the Culture, Change the Game."



Simultaneously released in hardcover print, eBook, and audio book editions, "The Wisdom of Oz" can be purchased from a variety of booksellers. The audio edition was specially produced and features Connors and Smith as the book’s narrators.



About Roger Connors and Tom Smith

Roger Connors and Tom Smith are co-founders of Partners In Leadership, the Accountability Training and Culture Change Company with thousands of clients all around the world. They are also the co-authors of the New York Times bestselling books "The Oz Principle," "How Did That Happen?," and "Change the Culture, Change the Game."