The WISHRENT Marketplace for Props and Costumes Broadens Its Dynamic Reach to the US and Canada

Dreieich, Hesse -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --Who wouldn't want to look like Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen for a day? What about Pocahontas or Poison Ivy? After all, an authentic suit of armor, a buoyant mermaid tail, or a princess ballroom dress should be a must-have at any price. So says, WISHRENT. They're the world's largest community-based costume rental platform that has just launched their wears in the U.S. and Canada. That's right. Now theater buffs, stylists, costume designers, and those in the market to buy, borrow, rent or sell are in business worldwide. Starting a cottage business to increase income by way of renting outstanding costumes, props, and handmade creations just got easier. Can someone say, "Send me my medieval headdress from Belgium tout suite?".



Giving male and female costume wearers a sustainable way to enjoy their hobby, lifestyle, or business, WISHRENT gives access to literally thousands of rare costumes, props, clothing, and accessories. Saving sellers and lenders space, while giving buyers and renters flexibility and variety, the platform is a veritable treasure trove of fantasy gear. Designed to suit actors in a cosplay, invitees to a gala, brides, or those in need of an unusual Halloween costume, WISHRENT prides themselves on everything from wigs to prop weapons. They even tackle Steampunk and folk wear. Just set up an account and sell, buy, lend or rent for a nominal price.



Arijana Rubin, Founder and CEO of WISHRENT said, "We couldn't be happier to launch such an unusual prop and costume rental resource worldwide. Our WISHRENT community supplements their income by providing large and small productions and regular souls with all things imaginative, historical, and fun."



For more information visit www.wishrent.com.



About WISHRENT

WISHRENT is a member-based platform that allows for the rental or sale of costumes, creative equipment, accessories, handmade items, and props through a community-centric model. Its services are available in the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.



