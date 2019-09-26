The Wolfway Packable Backpack Is a Traveler's Dream

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Just about everyone has struggled with the difficulty of finding space to pack new purchases after a vacation. From clothing to souvenirs, it can often seem as though there is never enough suitcase space to fit everything in. Wolfway aims to change that with its new packable backpack.



This soft-sided backpack can fold or roll up to fit into a convenient carrying case that won't take up much space in the user's luggage. In fact, with the backpack inside, the carrying case measures only about 4 x 6 inches, making it easy to stash in a full suitcase. Then, at the end of the trip, users can take the backpack out of its case to pack anything they picked up along the way.



Despite its packable nature, this backpack is still a robust accessory that users can wear any time. Padding along the back panel and straps makes it comfortable enough for all-day wear. A sternum strap provides additional back support to minimize pain and fatigue at the end of a long day of sightseeing or running errands.



The exterior of the backpack is constructed from a durable ripstop material so that it can hold up under heavy use. This material is waterproof as well, helping to keep everything inside clean and dry, even in inclement weather. The durable YKK zippers are waterproof as well.



In addition to the spacious main storage compartment, this backpack also includes an easy-access front pocket for smaller items, like phones, wallets, keys, passports, and other essentials. There are two open side pockets as well that are perfect for stashing water bottles, snacks and more. The initial product line includes three colors: black, blue and red.



Wolfway has completed the design and prototype phases of development and is ready to move forward with production. To help raise the necessary funds, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $25,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in more than $3,800 and will continue until October 10, 2019.



Campaign backers can get a packable backpack for just $72. After the campaign, the retail price is expected to be $100, so this represents a significant discount. Backers can expect to receive their backpacks in January 2020.