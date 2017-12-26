The Wonders of Tea with Ana Delgado

North Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 ---Lately I'm doing tastings because people want to know more about tea; When I do the tasting I give a somewhat broad explanation regarding what tea is and its origin. In addition to the most important events that revolved around the tea, I also talk about the different varietals and leaf varieties, tasting high-end strand flavors and letting them know its infinite properties, is something that many do not know, explains the lover of the tea.



Tea is the combination of herbs and species "making combinations to repower the tea is something extraordinary," Ana says.



This invention has properties and benefits for human health, there are more than 68 combinations created by Ana Delgado, which was certified as tea blender (create through mixtures), tea sommelier (adviser to design a tea protocol ) and tea gourmand (it is responsible for the pairings, it is more gastronomic).



Proving that it is a very necessary invention for everyday life, according to what it achieves in the body of the people who consume it. There are many types and each one has a different purpose. Tea helps raise the immune system produces calmness and good humor.



Of the 68 tea blends that Delgado has made, he explains the properties of some of them:



"Oolong and Puerh are excellent for after meals, since they are digestive, and they help with cholesterol and triglycerides.



Green tea raises the defenses. White helps with the circulation of blood. Black tea is ideal to drink during peak hours, when mood lows often occur, causing the body to activate.



I even recommend a good tea before making an important decision, as this usually relaxes the body and tension.



The letter of fruit Fruits of the spirit includes nine flavors: love, peace, faith, temperance, patience, joy, kindness, brotherhood and humility.



Another variety is the Detox, exclusive for those who go to the gym, because it works as a detoxifier, he explains.



Tips and revelations like these are those that Delgado tells when directing a tea tasting. He also adds that when people do not know about these benefits, they usually ignore the product, but once they have acquired the knowledge, they begin to really value what they receive, and it is precisely for this reason that Mrs. Ana is given the task of educating and teach about the product that she makes.



"Tea at this time is a very important element in our country, because we have so many things that stress us and make us have so many worries and anxieties that it causes us restlessness, causing the defenses to go down. Tea at this time can be a protagonist with you. The properties and the great variety of benefits that it has, will help you primarily, to have peace of mind, and secondly, the immune system increases, and helps you have a better response at a given time, to stop irritation and walk in a good mood. I recommend at least two cups of tea a day for the good health of your body, "says Ana.



On the other hand, he explains that he also created a tea exclusively for children when they are usually imperative, since this causes relaxation in them, this is easy to identify due to its packaging of cartoons. Even each type of tea has its unique flavor and smell.



It will be addressed to anyone who is curious to know about tea and the desire to taste herbal mixtures. The quota must be set aside, the event has a limit of 22 people.



For tea lovers and those who want to know better, Ana recommends "the water should be hot, not boiling, and do not leave the envelope inside, it is only for a short time."