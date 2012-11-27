The Workplace Depot Given Green Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice

Bingham, Notts -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2012 --The Workplace Depot were presented with a prestigious Green Apple Silver Award for Environment Best Practice in a ceremony held at the House Of Commons. The Trophy was presented by the K-9 Angels, a charity who try to help dogs who may otherwise meet an unpleasant fate in overseas countries.



Steve Miller Managing Director of the Workplace Depot said “We are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious award and we hope that other small and medium-sized businesses will follow our example and reduce their carbon footprint thus helping the environment.”



Steve Miller went on to comment that, “Included in a range of measures, The Workplace Depot have made substantial reductions in the quantity of paper used as well as generally recycling more products and packaging materials. We have also cut our energy consumption and switched to a green energy supplier.”



Also present at the awards representing The Workplace Depot were Ken Miller (Director), Matt Janaway (Head of Digital) and Richard Bloomfield (Website Editor).



About The Workplace Depot

