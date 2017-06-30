Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --The World Egg Bank (TWEB) will be attending the In Vitro Fertilization and Embryo Transfer: A Comprehensive Update in San Diego, California from July 16-19, 2017.



Organized by University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, this conference will encompass the latest developments in every phase of in vitro fertilization and embryo management. Such as; deferred embryo transfer, prevention of OHSS, aging of the oocyte, and critical aspects of embryo transfer technique.



Caderina Carrizosa, COO, and Brian LoManto, Laboratory Manager, will be representing The World Egg Bank at Booth #23. Carrizosa and LoManto will meet a variety of medical professionals in the field of IVF, including world-renowned physicians, embryologists, nurses, and other allied specialists. Those in attendance are encouraged to visit the booth and connect with the TWEB team.



"Along with staying up to date on the new studies others are performing, I look forward to educating others on the benefits of working with The World Egg Bank and providing information on our new in-house retrieval center. Attendees will learn how this singular focus on retrievals has provided for exceptional quality control," said Carrizosa.



As the oldest and most reputable egg bank, TWEB sets high industry standards for egg quality and in cultivating close relationships with egg donors, fertility clinics and egg recipients worldwide. TWEB's singular focus is on egg freezing and operates a state of the art retrieval facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. This has shown to further improve egg quality by providing consistent and better-controlled monitoring, procedures, and environment. TWEB's donor roster includes over 400 donors and currently holds thousands of eggs available for immediate shipment.



