The World's Smallest Crossflow Fan for Electronics Cooling

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2017 --OLC Inc. a manufacturer of the world's smallest cross flow fan announced a new X series of the product and is in immediate availability. X series boost the speed up to 11500RPM, increase static pressure by 30%, and doubles airflow.



OLC offers unique and small size cross flow fan, i.e. tangential fans, for customers to design variety of compact products and miniature turn-key modules. They are mainly used in mission critical and high reliable electronics cooling, thermoelectric cooling/heating, micro air curtain, generating airflow pattern and where space is limited.



The new X series' increasing airflow and pressure further expands its applications into higher power of heat or cold dissipation. Because of its compact style, it is very beneficial for aerospace and scientific instruments as well as portable electronics. The X series offers four models measured in length of its air outlet from 1"(25.4mm) to 4"(101.6mm) with unique height of 23mm. With the built-in tachometer sensor, the speed of the X series can be controlled by regulating 5VDC or 12VDC. It also can be controlled by PWM. The full ball bearing system supports motor continuously running life expectancy greater than 65K hours with RoHS compliance.



About OLC Inc

OLC Inc. is a company dedicated in development and manufacturing of the world's smallest cross flow fans for decades. Products have been used worldwide in communication, medical, aerospace, electronics and transportation industries, from startups to Fortune 100 companies.



For more information, visit: http://www.olc-inc.com.