The World's First International Standard for Blockchain Electronic Invoices Was Released

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2021 --Recently, the international standard "recommended procedures for the application of electronic invoice based on blockchain technology", which is promoted by Shenzhen Taxation Bureau, has been officially approved and released by ieee-sa (Institute of standards of Institute of electronic and Electrical Engineers). This standard is the first international standard for the application of blockchain electronic invoice in the world. The release of this standard means that the application of blockchain technology in China has officially entered the fast lane.



It is reported that the international standard is sponsored by nearly 10 units including Shenzhen Taxation Bureau, State Grid, the Third Research Institute of the Ministry of public security and Tencent. It is the first international standard for domestic tax system. It defines the application reference framework of electronic invoice based on blockchain, puts forward technical and security requirements, and describes typical application scenarios.



Compared with the attention and promotion of domestic blockchain industry, the progress of international blockchain technology is also accelerating.Central Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials said on Thursday that there is a lot of room for the world's seven major central banks to set "general rules" around the central bank's digital currency (CBDC).Kazushige Kamiyama, head of payments and settlement at the Bank of Japan, said a series of general rules would lay the foundation for effective cross-border payments.Kamiyama said it would be better to set common rules among countries with similar economic structures.Therefore, it would be better for the BoJ to discuss common rules with the other six major central banks.



In addition, the leader of Russia's central bank provided key details on the planned issuance of central bank digital currency (CBDC).Olga skorobogatova, the first deputy governor of the Russian central bank, and Alexei zabotkin, the deputy governor, revealed how the digital ruble could be fully launched in 2023 according to the current timetable.



State Street announced on Thursday that its currenex trading technology division is working with London based pure digital, an infrastructure provider for foreign exchange trading, to build an institution centric digital currency trading platform.The two companies said that after further exploration in the field of digital assets, pure digital and State Street are expected to start cryptocurrency transactions in mid-2021.It is reported that State Street bank is the second oldest bank in the United States, with $3.1 trillion of assets under management. It plans to start trading cryptocurrency in the middle of this year, and has participated in the construction of a new bank level digital asset trading platform.



Affected by this kind of good news, the total market value of global cryptocurrency soared rapidly on April 9, breaking through $1.8 trillion.Among them, the total market value of bitcoin is about US $1.1 trillion. The lowest price of BTC single currency in recent 24 hours is US $56501, and the highest price is US $58423, up 3.35% in a single day.



About Bctype

Bctype is a media dedicated to blockchain information and market analysis.