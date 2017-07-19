The World's First Solar Powered Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for Outdoor Use

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --The world's most powerful and durable solar powered speaker is available at an extremely affordable price on Indiegogo. The Solar Box is the first waterproof, lightweight, portable Bluetooth speaker to provide high-fidelity sound, incorporate a flashlight, and include a microphone for hands-free calling.



Solar powered, the speaker emits consistently high-quality sound for 30 minutes after charging in sunlight for just 10 minutes. When fully charged, the internal Lithium Polymer battery can play music for 60 hours continuously. That equates to one hour's use a day for two months straight. It is easy to attach to a bicycle, tent, backpack or tree branch using a carabiner or the hook loop on the speaker.



Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, the Solar Box includes the following features:



- Water resistant rate of IPX-6. The Solar Box can tolerate powerful water jets and heavy splashing rain making it perfect for use at the pool, in the shower, in the snow, or out camping.



- Shockproof - three layers of solid rubber and silica gel makes the Solar Box shock proof. It will be protected even in the event of a tough fall.



- Dustproof - the Solar Box is surrounded with rubber mesh, so it won't easily become damaged if it is exposed to sand, dirt or dust.



- Stereo sound - A Hi-Fi balanced frequency of between 100 Hz - 18,000 Hz means a highly accurate digital signal, so the distortion rate is less than 0.1 percent.



- Call pickup - Pair the Solar Box with a smartphone and answer calls at the touch of a button on the side of the speaker.



- Built-in microphone - A built-in CVC noise-canceling microphone for hands-free calls.



- LED light - flashlight illuminating mode, emergency SOS mode, and wolf preventing mode.



- Bluetooth connectivity - high-quality, wireless transmission technology even when the paired device is up to 10 meters away.



- Portable - You can take the speaker with you anywhere.



The Solar Box can play music from an Android, iOS or Windows systems devices with one touch Bluetooth pairing, or direct via a standard auxiliary input.



"Wherever there is sun, you have got yourself an instant party!" said Jicheng Wu, Sales Director of Solar Box. "Rock out at the pool, beach, campsite or while hiking. Let the music flow, even into the night or during cloudy days."



The solar panel on the Solar Box is made from Monocrystalline silicon which has a rough texture to enable the speaker to absorb sunlight more efficiently. The Solar Box can charge and play music at the same time.



For more information or to purchase the Solar Box, visit the Indiegogo page here: https://igg.me/at/solarbox