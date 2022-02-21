The Worlds Largest Inmate Resource Book Is Now Available

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2022 --Incarceration is a unique social position. The incarcerated are separated from family, society, and every convenience of life that Americans enjoy. Thus, prisoners seek out any access to outside products and services in an attempt to feel human again. To answer this need one book stands out from among the rest. The Inmate Shopper (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/inmate-shopper-annual-2020-21?gclid=Cj0KCQiAgP6PBhDmARIsAPWMq6nPOsC4XiQon6v8Wdioe0tvKDvZhul4AYGVk9YOYHpspUTCcBfkCjEaAs63EALw_wcB) is written, published and distributed by Freebird Publishers. It is the world's largest book of inmate resourced available. Also, available on Amazon.com.



This book contains NO NUDITY. Non Nude Prison Friendly photos only.



America's largest inmate shopping guide and services directory for Prisoners! The Inmate Shopper is an In-print publication that offers inmates a safer way to shop and access business information all in one place. Freebird Publishers have researched all the businesses listed in Inmate Shopper to keep them updated in every issue. Inmate Shopper informs its readers about established and newer companies and offers information on pen pal services, scams, opportunities, and places to sell their writing, arts, and crafts. Only Inmate Shopper lists Pen Pal websites, Personal Assistants, Gift Boutiques, Businesses that want to send you their catalog and listings of services for writers, poets and artists. Companies are listed in Inmate Shopper alphabetically by business name and information about that company can include contact info, area served, cost of catalogs, payment methods, whether or not a SASE is required and a business review and rating of the company. Businesses Rated 10 receive the Inmate Shopper stamp of approval so you know which companies are the best to shop with.



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of supplying necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers supplies a full listing of the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper".