The World's Largest Range of Fully Customizable Luxury Sneakers Goes Online

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2016 --YSNEAKERS – a fusion of savvy street style, luxury leather from Italy, the artisanal craftsmanship of shoemakers, now made more awesome combined with your personal style!



Diamond Walker bespoke shoes has launched their exciting fully customizable luxury sneakers range called YSNEAKERS as an online-only product offering to better capture the global market and to also showcase their fashion-forward offerings via Kickstarter.



With a underground cult following by famous celebrities, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, royalty & personalities from the fashion world as well as fashion-forward individuals visiting its store in Singapore, Diamond Walker (www.diamond-walker.com) wants to bring its creative edge into the online world with an awareness campaign on Kickstarter launched on 8 December 2016.



Within 15 hours of their Kickstarter page going 'live', YSNEAKERS was fully funded and with 41 more days to go, proving that consumers are looking for footwear that would reflect their unique sense of style & identity!



YSNEAKERS wants to raise USD$25,000 via the platform to create a cutting-edge 'Virtual Sneaker Customizer' engine, with the latest 3D and photo-realistic material swatch configurator technology, to give fashionistas the best experience possible to design their own custom kicks with.



How does five sextillion design permutations sound to you? With all the options available, you can now truly express your individual unique style like no other!



YSNEAKERS is for those who seek to own something that can be truly unique, with designs bound only by your imagination. Our hand-made premium quality sneakers can be fully customized such that truly unique one-off designs can be easily created.



Your personal style can now be achieved through self-customization with our huge range of construction options. With five sextillion permutations with our options offered, yes… That's 21 ZEROS ie. 5,000,000,000,000,000,000,000! - chances are, your pair could possess a truly unique look!



Premium quality, luxury-grade sneakers like no other! Each YSNEAKER is lovingly handcrafted by experienced shoemakers, constructed with premium leather from Italy and constructed with quality and your comfort in mind.



We are the only sneaker brand that offers to all customers a free resoling service done at our workshop, to extend the life of your YSNEAKER!



YSNEAKERS currently offers up to 10 exclusive upper designs conceptualized by our leading shoe designers.



Each upper design has up to 14 different panels available for customization on which a selection of up to 80 different calfskin, cowhide & treated leathers, exotic leathers & premium fabrics from Italian tanneries can be applied upon.



Further customizable options including stitching colours, inner-lining colours, insoles, laces, outsoles… will enable one-of-a-kind creations to truly call your own! Your self-designed pair of YSNEAKERS will then be delivered to your doorstep, ready for you to start turning heads with your custom kicks! In our world, limited-edition sneakers have far less appeal when your custom YSNEAKERS can be series #1 out of #1!



To know more about YSNEAKERS visit its Kickstarter campaign page.