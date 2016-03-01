The World's Most Affordable Slushy Machine iSlush Is Now Available for Pre-Order on Kickstarter

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --A good slush is loved by all regardless of their age. Adults love to mix their slush with different alcoholic beverages. Most of the parties during the summer are incomplete without slush. This is why it has always been a homeowner's desire to own a professional slushy machine. However, slushy machines are beyond the buying capacity of a common homeowner because of their exorbitant price. Also, the traditional slushy machines have a weight of thirty-five kilograms to seventy-five kilograms. Their weight and bulky size make these machines unsuitable for domestic use.



The Slushy Guys Pty claims that their new product iSlush will solve all these problems. Some of the most important features of iSlush are:



- The iSlush stands at only 40cm in height and 38cm wide.

- It's only around 15kgs in weight.

- It comes with 2 x 3 Litre tanks which create up to 25 cups of perfect, consistent, mouth-watering slush.

-Available in 7 High-Gloss finish colour choices.



The iSlush is extremely easy to operate. The users are only required to add water and their favourite slushy flavours before switching on the machine. Highlighting the quality of their upcoming product, a senior official from The Slushy Guys Pty states, "This product truly is in a league of its own. For the first time in history, you can now own a product that brings genuine happiness, fun, smiles and value to your home at a price never before seen in the industry."



The Slushy Guys Pty has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the market launch of the iSlush. This campaign's backers will be the earliest recipients of this unique slushy machine.



To pre-order iSlush via Kickstarter, please visit http://kck.st/1oKb7gM



The website of The Slushy Guys Pty is http://www.theislush.com/



About iSlush

iSlush is the world's first slushy machine designed professionally as well as affordably for the homes. The product is now available for pre-order in Kickstarter.