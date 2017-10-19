The World's Only Daily, Evidence-Based, Alternative Health News Content Website Lets Users Make Better Health Decisions Based on Science

Northfield, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2017 --As an answer to the ubiquitous "natural health news" sites on the Internet, which often mask strong opinions and defensive tone as "fact" or turn out to be opportunities for self-promotion, Longevity Times promises to usher in a new era of evidence-based content for the holistic health and alternative medicine communities while challenging the often antagonistic views of the Western allopathy through rational science and empathetic charm.



Longevity Times will feature articles and features authored by industry experts, citations and hyperlinked supporting scientific studies, podcasts, infographics, dataset charts, and videos every single day of the year. The ambitious site will publish 8-15 informative pieces every week



All topics of alternative health will be covered, including:



- Healing Arts - such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, massage therapy, shiatsu, reflexology, reiki, and kinesiology;



- Energy Arts - such as yoga, qi gong, tai chi, and meditation;



- Food, Superfoods, and Supplements



- Fitness



- Herbs, Essential Oils, Flower Essences, and Aromatherapy; and



- Green Products.



Best of all, Longevity Times will be absolutely free for everyone to use, meaning that its evidence-based information is not biased by advertisements, banners, product and sales listings, or any type of "click bait". Longevity Times hopes to gain the credibility that has evaded many alternative health information sources, and to shatter the stereotypes often associated with the holistic health and alternative health communities.



This revolutionary - and ethical - approach, however, can exist with support. To this end, Longevity Times is launching a Patreon crowdfunding campaign, through which donor patrons can provide monthly fiscal support in any amount, in order to maintain the high standards and unbiased content Longevity Times demands of itself.



The first phase of crowdfunding will support the staffing requirements, as well as office overheads, social media marketing, and webhosting.



More details about the Patreon campaign and launch can be found at https://longevitytimes.com/patreon/.



About Nelson Pahl, Editor Longevity Times

Nelson Pahl is an award-winning writer, having published 9 books and more than 300 articles, essays, editorials, and podcasts. He studied Creative Writing and Psychology during his undergraduate studies, obtained an MBA Certificate, and is currently working towards a Ph.D. in Psychogerontology. He also holds industry-related certifications in Functional Diagnostic Nutrition®, Metabolic Healing, and CARES Dementia Caregiving. Nelson brings years of experience as an editor and managing editor to Longevity Times. In 2018, his next project, Bio-Hacking for Behavior, is set for release.