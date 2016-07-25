The XeroGear Emergency Cold-Weather Vest Arrives on Kickstarter This Month

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --XeroGear LLC has announced the availability of the XeroVest™ — a highly portable, inflatable and air-insulated emergency garment weighing only 2 oz. (57g). The patented XeroVest™ is made up of a network of cross-connected cells inflated through a simple one-way mouth-piece on the vest's collar. Inflating the vest creates a warm, insulating layer of trapped air, while conforming to the shape of the body. This insulates the body's core while allowing the body's moisture to escape through the vest's integrated vent holes.



The XeroVest™ is made from nylon and thus is tough, waterproof and weatherproof. The interior surface of the vest is mirrored and thermally reflective — keeping body heat trapped next to the wearer and preventing as much as 80% to 90% of radiant heat loss. "The XeroVest™ is like a space-blanket that you wear — and just as portable", said Ian A. Bruce, President of XeroGear, "…but far more thermally efficient and effective since the air cells inflate, creating a substantial insulating barrier to the cold."



Priced at only US$9.95, the XeroVest™ will first be available on Kickstarter later this month, and then at select specialty retailers and online at XeroVest.com.



According to the National Center for Environmental Health, 53% of U.S. weather related deaths are from hypothermia. "Extreme cold kills more people than tornados, floods, hurricanes, and extreme heat combined." says Mr. Bruce, who resides in Deer Isle, Maine. "Some areas with the mildest winters actually have higher death rates from the cold than those with colder winters. This is primarily due to poor preparation for the cold and the lack of information on how to keep warm. The XeroVest™ represents the next-generation of thermal personal protection equipment — highly portable, and extremely effective. Easy and affordable to keep in the car, boat, or backpack for emergencies."



The XeroVest™ patented technology includes radar-reflective material, which offers radar visibility of the wearer. This can aid in any search-and-rescue efforts to locate a wearer who has become lost or injured. This feature can be particularly useful by operators of small boats and kayaks as it permits positive radar detection on the surface of large bodies of water, even from long distances.



Last fall, XeroGear engaged the services of Cornell University to determine the thermal effectiveness of the XeroVest™. According to Mr. Bruce, Cornell's Human Ecology Lab concluded that, "ounce for ounce, the XeroVest™ had a higher insulation value than any garment they'd previously tested."



The exterior surface of the XeroGear vests is printed using an industry standard 4-color process, creating nearly limitless branding possibilities. The application of PMS colors, fluorescents, and matte varnish will not alter the vest's performance. According to Mr. Bruce, "Custom branding will be a big market for us. We can custom print disaster relief graphics, sports team logos, event sponsors… virtually anything is possible with this design".



XeroGear LLC will soon be adding additional products to its XeroGear product family, including children's sizes of the XeroVest™. "Children lose body heat much faster than adults do and for this reason are at much greater risk of hypothermia", continues Mr. Bruce. "We will be producing children's sizes of the XeroGear vest — not only for retail sale, but we also have an initiative for bulk distribution on a non-profit basis by emergency services and disaster relief organizations worldwide."



About XeroGear LLC

XeroGear LLC is focused on portable personal protection equipment, with manufacturing facilities in the US. The company's mission is creating innovative technological solutions that save lives and mitigate suffering around the world. The same philosophy extends to the company's corporate, social, and environmental initiatives.



For more information please visit XeroVest.com.