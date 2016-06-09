Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Calling all runners (and non-runners) of all fitness levels alike! Minneapolis 5k runs have never looked this fun. This isn't your typical fun run that prides itself on messy paint and muddy obstacles, this is the XtremeAIR 5k! On June 25th 2016, participants of all ages and fitness levels will get to experience a whole new way to run a 5k. The XtremeAIR 5k inflatable obstacle course offers an exciting way to keep fit while actually enjoying this 5k in Minneapolis. Bounce, roll, and charge through these fun inflatable obstacles with friends and family. In most Minneapolis 5k runs, endurance, stamina, and competition are the main priorities among participants but at the XtremeAIR 5k, having fun is number one!



The team at XtremeAIR 5k designed a unique way of combining strengthening, core building exercise with fun and excitement for all levels of fitness. Fitness enthusiasts can make it challenging by barreling through all 12 obstacles and race to the finish. Those who aren't as physically fit can jog, or even walk, between obstacles, taking breaks along the way to enjoy the view from the top of the tallest obstacles and soak in all the action. Either way, this 5k in Minneapolis will be the most fun run to ever hit the Twin Cities.



What makes this the most enjoyable yet effective exercise of any Minneapolis 5k runs? These sturdy, durable, and bouncy obstacles prepare each racer for their ultimate challenge as they climb to new heights on each. From the Cliffhanger that forces runners to climb three steep stories uphill and then all the way back down the other side, to The Gauntlet which requires steady foot and arm coordination to get through the swinging balls, inflatable jungle tubes, and randomly placed inflatable X's.



XtremeAIR 5k's 12 exciting inflatable obstacles stretch around the scenic landscape at Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minnesota, about a 30 minute drive from Minneapolis. The address is 15400 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville, MN 55306 (click here for directions). Spectators are encouraged to partake in the free seating on the side lines or grab a comfy and shady bench located just a few feet from the race. Younger racers are welcome to join in the fun as well! Participants of all ages that are at least 48" tall are encouraged to join this adventurous 5k in Minneapolis! The XtemeAIR 5k obstacles are made with high quality industrial materials and are equipped with safety netting to ensure everyone has a fun and safe experience.



Racers are encouraged to register before midnight on June 24, 2016 to take advantage of early registration pricing. For an additional discount (and additional fun), participants can register as a team! The XtremeAIR 5k in Minneapolis truly is fun for all ages and physical abilities, so racers are encouraged to bring the whole crew. Click here for more information on registering your team. Participants are reminded to bring their photos ID as a requirement for check-in. Race packets will be available for pick up the day before the race, but if they can't swing by then, racers are encouraged to arrive about an hour before their wave time to check in and collect their packet.



About XtremeAir 5k

XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is a very bouncy 5k race obstacle course that encourages its participants to have the most fun possible! Instead of enduring a grueling race to this finish, XtremeAIR 5k racers are commonly seen laughing, smiling, sweating, and bouncing up and down with fun. At every XtremeAIR 5k race, winning isn't the top priority – having fun is!