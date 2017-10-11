The You Design Smart Bag from Je Fais Lets Wearers Completely Customize Their Bag Design

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --Je Fais, the revolutionary new customized bag order online store that lets users customers fully customize their smart bag, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



For customers who have always wanted to design their own bag by themselves and not just buy what the normal big-name brands insist, Je Fais is a breath of fresh air that gives user the uptime in customization options, allowing for a multitude of designs, models, features, and colors, utilizing the online design platform.



"After completing several bag design and manufacturing courses, across Italy I decided to help people just like me who want design and purchase their own custom bag," says CEO and co-founder Esther. "The idea is to create the platform to help people design by themselves, with no design or manufacturing background necessary."



The Je Fais platform is simple and easy to use, allowing for gorgeous designs in minutes. The user starts by selecting a sample design bag by category, either shape or use. From there, users can select various different custom design options from that base model as well customize everything from color, handles, strap, pockets and more. As users select the various options, the custom bag is displayed in real time so customers can see their creations exactly as they will arrive.



More than just a stylish bag, Je Fais bags are packed with the latest cutting edge tech. The bags include a fingerprint scan lock to keep belongings safe and pickpockets out. A health kit enables the daily calculation of calorie consumption, walk step counts, as well as a clock. A personal alarm with LED is also included which users can activate to generate a loud sound to draw attention and prevent potential crimes.



"From my experience, bag making is not an easy job. After 3-4 years of bag making experience, I still feel as if I'm not a strong enough designer to sell bags of my own creation." adds Esther. "So in addition to allowing users to customize their own bags, I also intend to link the people who design their own bag through the platform to 30-40 experienced top bag making masters so they can continue their craft beyond the platform and share with the world."



