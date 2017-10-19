The Zero Gravity Upright Posture Cushion Will Provide Relief from Back Pain

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2017 --With the rise of those in the work force who are sitting for most of their workday, there has also been a dramatic increase in the number of adults who suffer from chronic back pain. The Zero Gravity Upright Posture cushion offers a fresh new solution to other ergonomically designed lumbar supports and chair cushions.



The Zero Gravity Upright Posture cushion is designed to support the hips and lower back in such a way as to properly maintain optimal spinal curvature and weight placement. This cushion is made of a lightweight, yet durable material. And whether you are driving, sitting at your dining room table, or working at your desk, this cushion can provide users with lower back, neck, and shoulder pain relief.



The cushion made by Zero Gravity also seeks to provide users with a weightless feeling in their low back and hips, which offers a unique approach to relieving the lumbar spine, which is made possible through Visco memory foam. The concept behind the design of the ZGUP allows for pressure to be redistributed while keeping the hips and spine aligned at a neutral curvature that is better for the entire spinal column, helping users to improve posture and reduce lower back pain that occurs as a result of slumping or sitting uncomfortably at a desk all day. When used consistently, the ZGUP cushion can help retrain the spine so that the stress of slumping is reduced or eliminated by sitting in the proper alignment.



One of the most convenient features of the Upright Posture cushion is its portability. This will allow those using it to transform almost any seat, turning it into a more back-friendly chair. It is also covered in anti-sweat fabric and is mold and mildew resistant, which will allow it to improve a user's posture for a long time. The core of the cushion is designed to be durable and can withstand 5 - 300 pounds.



The Kickstarter campaign for the innovative Zero Gravity Upright Posture Support cushion has exceeded its goals and also guarantees that the first 5,000 ZGUPs will be shipped by the Christmas holiday. The product has also been featured on Mashable, GadgetFlow, and lifehacker, which specialize in showcasing and reviewing lifestyle products.



The makers of the ZGUP cushion are finalizing details and greatly anticipate the official launch of this product and what it will do to relieve the back pain of consumers.