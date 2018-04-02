The ZStand Gives the Freedom and Flexibility to Work Anywhere, Sitting or Standing

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --We're thrilled to announce the launch of our first crowdfunding campaign to support our project The ZStand – a sleek, modern, mobile and ergonomically-designed stand for your laptop or tablet.



Have a big presentation at work at need a podium in a hurry? Got some pesky car troubles and need an extra set of hands? Want to virtually show a client around while they're in another part of the world? Planning a big event and need a portable stand for the entertainment? No matter what industry you work in, the ZStand has an elegant and easy solution for your needs.



The ZStand's inbuilt technology combines the perfect marriage of optimum functionality and stylish mobility. It adapts to anyone's posture, instantly becoming your healthy computer assistant and the ergonomic design provides for maximum comfort for those with back issues.



The patented ZBone & locking knob is the basic building block of the ZStand. Think an Erector Set for computers, tablets, projectors, scanners, lights and other accessories. All easily connected with the patented Unibody Locking System. Combine that with the no-slip grip table pad and you can rest assured that your electronics are safe and sound with the ZStand.



The ZStand features:



- Easy setup and storage

- Lightweight design

- Sleek and functional

- Unique patented technology

- Commercial & industrial grade construction

- Made from 100% recycled materials

- Sturdy base providing stability even at full extension

- Customizable and wire organization options



To learn more, support or share this campaign with your friends, please follow our Kickstarter campaign https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1024403895/the-zstand-the-ultimate-portable-workstation.



About ZStand

Salvatore Matteo lives and works in Hollywood, California. He is an accomplished artist, inventor and creator of the ZStand. He emerged from facilities design into various more creative outlets: Interior, set and theater design. Although he trained for a time at the Otis /Parsons School of Art and Design, he found his inspiration in common objects, and in architecture, furniture design, faux-finishing and trompe l'oeil.