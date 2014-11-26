TheBest-Mattress.org Compares 2014 Black Friday Mattress Sales and Trends in Latest Article

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --With the Thanksgiving weekend fast approaching, blog and consumer education website The Best Mattress announces the release of their 2014 guide to Black Friday mattress sales. The website compares offers for readers during a handful of major holidays, and expects to see some of the most favorable deals of the year during the coming holiday weekend.



Released November 26, the guide titled, “2014 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Sale Trends,” curates and compares dozens of deals on beds from a wide range of companies. The guide is designed to aid readers seeking a new mattress this season by making holiday sales easier to navigate. Taking the confusion out of researching beds, readers are enabled to compare diverse mattresses side-by-side, saving time and stress during the busiest shopping holiday of the year.



The TheBest-Mattress.org guide offers a look at deals on beds and the year's trends in general. It also features detailed comparisons of mattresses sorted by type and price, with over 60 different Black Friday mattress deals featured. The sales come from national department stores, mattress showrooms, online brands, and discount stores.



In the article, sales are grouped into categories by mattress type, including: memory foam, latex, innersprings and adjustable beds. Rather than simply listing sales like many other information sources, The Best Mattress researches each mattress on sale to provide a basic overview of information. Easy-to-read comparison tables feature specification details like foam density and coil count when available, and also includes return, warranty and price details.



From the deals released thus far, prices start under $200. Though "doorbuster" deals are often a top focus, the 2014 sales include a wide range of price and quality levels ranging from budget and luxury. The Best Mattress also highlights a handful of mattresses they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price.



Their selections for top Black Friday mattress deals this year include:



- Memory foam beds from Wal-mart, Amerisleep and Serta.

- Latex beds from Astrabeds.

- Innersprings beds from HH Gregg, 1800Mattress, Sears, Serta, and Macy’s.

- Adjustable bed sets from Serta and Amerisleep.



The guide also features a few important tips for coming home with the best mattress during sales. Recommendations include researching options before buying, taking the time to ask questions, comparing mattress quality rather than discounts, and checking return policies.



For readers interested in learning more about beds or mattress shopping, the blog also hosts several other detailed mattress guides and comparisons.



