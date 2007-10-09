TheDenimBlog.com Launches to Cover the $15 Billion a Year Denim Industry

Washington, DC-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2007 -- HonestForum.com (http://www.HonestForum.com) is the largest community of designer denim lovers on the internet. Today HonestForum has launched a new online site (http://www.thedenimblog.com) to cover the exploding designer denim market.



"We believe a daily journal of denim news will make our denim-loving members happy," said David Craige, founder of HonestForum and TheDenimBlog.



The new site aims to cover celebrities wearing designer jeans, new brands and trends, and news within the industry. It will be updated daily to cover the most up to the date changes within the designer denim space.



HonestForum LLC (http://www.honestfourm.com) was started in 2003 and has quickly grown to be the number 1 designer denim community on the Internet. Members report that its success is due to the fact that it has kept counterfeit jeans off the site, and has helped them also in identifying faked designer denim on the internet and especially on online marketplaces. Other websites have been flooded with fake clothing and have confused and disappointed buyers. In addition, the designer jeans marketplace at HonestForum.com has flourished and to date over $3 million dollars worth of designer denim has been listed in the HonestMall. Buyers have been extremely positive in their praise upon finding a marketplace that is regulated and will not allow fakes to overtake the listings.

