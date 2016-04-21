"The Kamasutra Garden" - A New Feature Film About "Kamasutra" Is in Production in Florida and Los Angeles

Ruskin, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --The 140 minute feature film "The Kamasutra Garden" takes viewers on a journey to a brothel in Nevada where the girls earn their money by pleasuring men using the Kamasutra techniques. The feature film is based on the acclaimed novel "The Kamasutra Garden". The mythical Kama Sutra is an ancient hindu text on human sexual behavior and is famous for describing the art of making love. According to historians, the book "Kamasutra" was scripted by the Hindu philosopher, Vatsyayana Mallagna between 400 BCE and 200 CE. The book illustrates sexual positions that satisfies both sexes and has written that the "art of love making" is a dual responsibility. Hinduism teaches that "Kama" or sexual pleasure is one among the four goals of a human's life. "Sutra" means a manual. Thus combined "Kamasutra" is the manual of love making.



"The Kamasutra Garden" Synopsis - A successful business man, "Steve Banks", an exotic madam, "Sheila", and a scandalous sex guru, "Swami Kamalesh" team up to start an elite brothel called "The Kamasutra Garden" in Nevada. What is so unique about this brothel? It is the only brothel in the world where the girls are trained in "Kamasutra", the ancient art and science of lovemaking. At Steve's request, an award winning documentary filmmaker "William" visits "The Kamasutra Garden" to prepare a documentary about the brothel and about the girls who work there. Before his visit to the "The Kamasutra Garden", William had never been to a brothel. Tucked away in a remote desert town in Nevada is, "The Kamasutra Garden", where the girls are young, beautiful and every man's fantasy. However, William soon discovers the complex lives and secrets of the women who work there.



A spokesman for the feature film said: The film will attract people's attention and take them into a fantasy world that is every man's dream.



For location pictures and videos, please visit website: http://www.thekamasutragarden.net



The feature film is based on the acclaimed novel "The Kamasutra Garden" By Riju R. Sam.



About Dream Merchants Entertainment LLC

Dream Merchants Entertainment (http://www.cinemallc.com) is an independent media company dedicated to the production of high quality, marketable films outside of the bloated Hollywood budget infrastructure. Dream Merchants believes that the Film Business is the "marriage" of Concept, Technology, and Marketing, where innovative concepts and marketing insights are needed to keep up with technology that is changing rapidly.