TheKitchenGuys.com Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Lecompte, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, TheKitchenGuys.com (http://www.thekitchenguys.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



TheKitchenGuys.com will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.thekitchenguys.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “TheKitchenGuys.com is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About TheKitchenGuys.com (http://www.thekitchenguys.com)

Initially began in 1969 as Louisiana Food Service Equipment, TheKitchenGuys Website has been built as an extension of the commercial equipment dealership. The small business first started as only a bid and contract company later moving onto to Government jobs and E-commerce sales. The company is currently building a completely new warehouse and office in Alexandria, LA. They plan to stock equipment from Hobart, Traulsen, Turbo Air, and Garland U.S. Range. The construction will begin sometime during mid-October and be completed by early January. TheKitchenGuys.com sell all new commercial equipment across the U.S.A. They not only sell via E-commerce but also place bids for construction companies and other development operations. Past jobs completed include: Waldorf Astoria Hotel (New Orleans), The State Emergency Shelter (Louisiana), and NAC4/FA10 government kitchens (Washington). TheKitchenGuys are also in the process of launching their new website built by DB designs. For more information on TheKitchenGuys.com please email sales@thekichenguys.com or check out their EBay store. http://www.thekitchenguys.com



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

