Thena Natural Wellness Celebrates First Anniversary of Natural Skin Healing Cream Launch

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2017 --Thena Natural Wellness announces the one-year anniversary of its Intense Healing Cream. The natural plant-based healing cream is designed to provide instant and lasting relief as well as deep hydration for itchy, severely dry, problematic skin. It visibly restores, rejuvenates skin, and helps protect from further flare-ups. Decidedly opposed to steroids, sulfates, parabens, artificial colors or fragrance in moisturizer, Thena Natural Wellness makes the soothing of dermatitis, rashes, hives, allergic reaction and other skin conditions fast, safe, and pleasant. Just as it should be.



Erica Reid, founder, and CEO of Thena Natural Wellness said of the formula of the healing cream, "We wanted to create a natural formula that works wonders. One that is 'as effective as it is natural.' Which is why we made that our tagline. The key is we use the most concentrated and potent ingredients that are biocompatible with the skin for improvement and revitalization at the cellular level. It is the powerful synergy of essential fatty acids and natural antioxidants to help bring back a natural beautiful glow and healthier, softer skin, be that on the face, scalp or body."



Pleased Amazon buyers agree, "Best healing cream! Excellent cream for dry, itchy, irritated skin. It has a pleasant smell too."



Applying only the purest and the finest that nature has to offer, the company's Intense Healing Cream uses premium moisturizing oils including organic shea butter, organic coconut, jojoba and avocado oils infused with antiseptic, antibacterial herbal extracts for their incredible calming effects, such as aloe vera, olive leaf, calendula, comfrey, and chamomile. In addition, lavender, peppermint, chamomile, sandalwood, and bergamot oil provide extra therapeutic treatment to combat dryness and redness while raw honey, Vitamin A, C, and E collectively give an unexpected nutrition boost that helps support gut and immune health. It has a lightweight texture, easily absorbed that can perfectly be used as a daily natural anti-aging facial cream.



For more information visit http://www.thena.biz. To purchase on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B017MOR60S. Currently, Thena Natural Wellness is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its skin healing cream by offering a special, limited-time offer to customers.



About Thena Natural Wellness

Thena Natural Wellness is a natural beauty and personal care company based in New York, NY. The company produces a variety of high-quality, innovative, and effective natural skin and body care products with premium fair trade and certified organic ingredients. All products are manufactured in the USA under strict current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations ensuring all safety and quality standards are met.



Contact:

Erica Reid

Founder & CEO, Thena Natural Wellness

info@thena.biz

844-690-2166



Website: http://www.thena.biz



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ThenaNaturalWellness

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1-5C2OuqjLfDpJgv3JdKrw