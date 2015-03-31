Firm Launches Software for Operational Transformation and Continuous Process Improvement

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Tennessee-based training and consulting firm, High Impact Coaching and Strategies has developed a new cloud-hosted software solution that may forever change how companies design their production flow and manage the process of continuous improvement.



Typically, most companies use some combination of Microsoft Excel, Visio and PowerPoint to design the flow of their production. This is not only a tedious approach but risky as well. Decisions relating to operational design and business improvement can easily be made based on incorrect data caused by unprotected formulas and unsecured documents. High Impact Coaching and Strategies President Mike Cavanaugh and company executives recognized this danger and set out to create the ultimate integrated software solution. Designed by users for users, TheONE provides a platform for long term data sustainability ensuring design consistency and data reliability at all times.



True to its name, TheONE is a one-stop shop when it comes to designing operational transformation and managing continuous improvement activities for future sustainability. Incorporating flow design and Lean philosophies, TheONE simplifies how projects come together as well as the design or redesign of factories. Its facilitation of organizational improvement activities allows companies to operate effortlessly and efficiently, reducing inventory, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), and manufacturing response times while improving quality; all leading to competitive advantage, higher revenue, and a better bottom line. Mr. Cavanaugh makes the point that, "If a company has a continuous improvement process, it will benefit from our software platform."



TheONE is designed by users for users and is competitively priced against the small pool of alternate options in the market today. Forthcoming modules will cover such areas as material replenishment design, daily operations management tools, project management forms and tracking, and employee skills matrix development.



For more information or to request a quote, please contact Mike Cavanaugh at 888-227-8205, info@myhicoach.com, or visit http://www.myhicoach.com



About High Impact Strategies & Coaching

High Impact Coaching and Strategies professionals are industry specialists in the area of speed, response, safety and continuous improvement throughout the entire supply chain. We diagnose before we prescribe, providing you with a basis for true transformation specific to the needs of your business.



For over 15 years, High Impact Coaching & Strategies has made the "impossible" a reality for over 500 clients across 20 different countries. Our consulting group has over 75 years of combined experience in client transformations, and our thought leaders have held senior leadership and executive level positions within various Fortune 500 companies.



We are the industry experts and the exclusive provider of DFT training. Since the days of JCIT and DemandPoint, we have practiced the art of flow by training businesses on DFT, and our clients' track records of improvement are proof of the difference it can make in the bottom line. On average improvements deliver 41% in working capital, 9% in customer service levels and 8% in cost of goods sold (COGS).



Are you looking to drive significant bottom line growth for your business, raise customer service levels and improve your working capital position? Well, we are ready to help you become demand driven. Future proof your business, and better meet your customers' needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our industry experts.



888-227-8205, info@myhicoach.com, http://www.myhicoach.com