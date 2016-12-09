Therakine Announces New Chief Executive Officer

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2016 --Therakine Ltd. announces the appointment of Mr. Steven B. Bettis as its Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Bettis, who has been working with the company as a consultant for several months, brings 25 years of commercial and drug development experience to TheraKine, and was formerly the President and Co-founder of Eyetech Inc.



At Eyetech, Inc, which was established in 2008, Bettis lead a reorganization effort and reestablished the sustained release drug delivery program for Macugen, leading to an exit with Valeant Pharmaceuticals in 2012.



When asked about joining Therakine, Bettis said "I am very excited about the promising opportunity with TheraKine. There is growing need to ensure better compliance and improved efficacy while relieving the treatment burden for patients and physician offices – and local sustained release can solve these problems. Our proprietary drug delivery platform allows our pharmaceutical partners to utilize our technology to improve product delivery, or extend product life cycle. We look forward to revolutionizing how products are delivered in ophthalmology, dermatology, rheumatology and other therapeutic areas."



Bettis joins the company to lead transformative restructuring, financing, and new partnering opportunities.



Seth Yakatan, the outgoing CEO, says "It is a real pleasure to be handing the reins to Steve. I'm confident that he will lead the company through its next growth phases. We have worked to position the company for transformation from R&D into clinical phase, and recruiting Steve is an important and exciting milestone." Mr. Yakatan will stay with the firm as the interim CFO.



About TheraKine Ltd.

TheraKine Ltd., is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company utilizing a novel proprietary drug delivery system to significantly enhance and improve the therapeutic characteristics of new and approved drugs. Linear release kinetics for periods ranging from weeks to months are made possible without any changes to API, solvents or temperature extremes. Safety risks are reduced, as only GRAS excipients are used, and there are no polymerization or cross-linking steps. TheraKine partners with companies that need injectable or local sustained release formulations and has an internal pipeline of products in ophthalmology and dermatology.



For more information, please visit www.therakine.com.



Company contact:

Seth Yakatan

323-356-6321

seth@katanassociates.com



TheraKine Ltd.

500 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 212

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266



Source: Uptick Newswire