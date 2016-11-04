TheraKine Patent Portfolio for Sustained Release of Injectable Drugs

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2016 --TheraKine Ltd. today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 9474715, which enables innovative methods for locally injectable sustained release formulations of biologic and small molecule drugs with high concentration and superior injectability.



The formulation method for injectable sustained-release depots enables linear release of biologic drugs and small molecules over a period of weeks or months. No novel excipients are required, and there are no changes to the API, TheraKine's physics-based methods allow novel therapeutic modalities for many chronic medical conditions without introducing new regulatory or safety risks.



TheraKine's patent portfolio is growing, with both USA and EP allowances in process. CEO Seth Yakatan says, "As our patent portfolio continues to grow we are able to offer an expanded set of protected novel methods to partners with all classes of drugs. Combined with our internal programs, TheraKine is on a growth trajectory that is very exciting."



Scott Hampton, TheraKine's COO, shares that, "This method for formulating an injectable sustained release formulation has two key advantages, both of which are direct consequences of our physics-based approach. First, we are able to use GRAS excipients with long safety records, which takes a lot of regulatory and schedule risks off the table. Secondly, we are now able to do local injections with comparatively high drug loading, using very small needles, in some cases 27 or 29 gauge, which dramatically improves patient acceptance."



About TheraKine Ltd.

TheraKine Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of biophysics to solve long-standing problems with sustained-release drug delivery. Linear release kinetics for periods ranging from weeks to months are made possible without any changes to API, solvents or temperature extremes. Safety risks are reduced, as only GRAS excipients are used, and there are no polymerization or cross-linking steps. TheraKine partners with companies that need injectable or local sustained release formulations and has an internal pipeline of products in ophthalmology and dermatology.



For more information, please visit www.therakine.com.



Company contact:

Seth Yakatan

323-356-6321

seth@katanassociates.com



TheraKine Ltd.

500 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 212

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266



Source: Uptick Newswire