TheraKine Receives Patent for Formulation Method That Enables Sustained Release of Injectable Drug

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --TheraKine Ltd. today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 86310619, a key patent for its innovative sustained-release formulation of injectable drugs.



The formulation method for hydrophobic injectable sustained-release depots enables linear release of biologic drugs and small molecules over a period of one to six months. Since no novel excipients are required, and there are no changes to the API, TheraKine's physics-based methods allow novel therapeutic modalities for many chronic medical conditions without introducing new regulatory or safety risks.



TheraKine's patent portfolio is growing, with several allowances pending, allowing the company to offer additional value to license partners. CEO Seth Yakatan says, "We believe we are the only company that offers months of linear release without polymers or chemical reformulation. The Patent Office's recognition is a significant step in our business strategy and will allow us to partner in almost every area of medicine."



Yakatan continued, "What is most exciting is that we have feasibility trials going with partners who have novel compounds which depend on local delivery with good kinetics, as well as with companies that are re-purposing off-patent compounds."



TheraKine's patent counsel, John Weatherspoon of Bibby, McWilliams & Kearney, has been guiding the firm's patent applications through domestic and international prosecution, and says, "This patent, and the several allowances in process, demonstrate that TheraKine's innovations are protectable and the overall portfolio strategy will result in a valuable contribution to the pharmaceutical industry."



"True linear release over several months creates new potential for old drugs and new ones," according to Dr. Andreas Voigt, TheraKine's Chief Scientist. "This addresses a real need and avoids the problems of older PLGA-type technologies."



About TheraKine Ltd.

TheraKine Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of biophysics to solve long- standing problems with sustained-release drug delivery. Linear release kinetics for periods ranging from weeks to months are made possible without any changes to API, solvents or temperature extremes. Safety risks are reduced, as only GRAS excipients are used, and there are no polymerization or cross-linking steps. TheraKine partners with companies that need injectable or local sustained release formulations and has an internal pipeline of products in ophthalmology and dermatology. For more information, please visit http://www.therakine.com.



Company contact: Seth Yakatan



+1 (323) 356-6321 seth@katanassociates.com



TheraKine Ltd.

500 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 212

Hermosa Beach, CA 90266



Source: Uptick Newswire