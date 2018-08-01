Therapeutic Massage of CNY in Liverpool NY Offers More Than Relaxation

Liverpool, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --It's been long believed that massage is a great way to relax, but studies have shown that massage can help treat chronic medical conditions, such as improve digestive disorders, and alleviate fibromyalgia. Therapeutic massage in Liverpool NY also strengthens the immune system and reduces depression.



"There are so many benefits to therapeutic massage," Patrick Loiacono, LMT says. "The list is endless and we here at the Long Branch Wellness Center specialize in treating all your needs."



Patrick is the owner/operator of Long Branch Wellness Center, conveniently located in Liverpool, NY, near the city of Syracuse. The center consists of two massage therapists, an acupuncturist and a chiropractor.



Patrick incorporates his experience, along with other techniques, such as Aromatherapy and Reflexology, into his current practice. He's also trained in orthopedic massage, concentrating on treating injuries. He invites anyone who has ever wondered about the benefits of massage to visit him to learn more about the practice.



Escape the hustle and bustle of your day and enjoy a special offer for a 60-minute relaxing massage for new clients for only $60. Contact us today to schedule your appointment.



About Therapeutic Massage of CNY

Therapeutic Massage of CNY practices massage side-by-side with chiropractors and physical therapists, especially treating treating injuries. With techniques mastered into his current practice, Patrick has also finished additional training in Aromatherapy, Reflexology, Reiki, Levels I and II, Orthopedic Massage Techniques, Myofascial Release and Raindrop Technique.



Therapeutic Massage of CNY

4225 Long Branch Rd

Liverpool, NY 13090

315-506-6808