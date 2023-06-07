Therapy IV Deep Sea Fishing Puts Corporate Groups at Sea

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2023 --This corporate day at sea is not only a great way to relax and have fun, but it is also a great way to build relationships with colleagues. Therapy IV can organize multiple boats for larger groups and even facilitate fishing tournaments between teams.



Whether you are a seasoned fisherman or just getting started, Therapy IV will ensure a memorable Miami fishing experience for all. With years of experience in the South Florida waters, Therapy IV is the perfect choice for corporate groups looking for a one-of-a-kind outing.



For more information or to book a corporate day at sea, please call Therapy IV at 305-555-1234 or visit therapy4.com.



About Therapy IV

Therapy IV is a Miami Beach based deep sea fishing company. With over 50 years of experience fishing the South Florida waters, Captain Stan and his crew are experts in the area. They offer fishing experiences for all levels, from seasoned fishermen to those just getting started.