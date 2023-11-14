Therapy IV: Experience Miami Beach's #1 Deep Sea Fishing Fleet!

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2023 --Each boat in the Therapy IV fleet is fully equipped with a large tuna tower to help you spot the biggest game monsters, giant outriggers to space the baits apart and a giant flying bridge with a captain's chair, two fighting chairs, and two giant live bait tanks for the ultimate in live bait fishing. The cockpit fishing area also includes four fighting chairs and a giant transom door for boating the monsters whether they be marlin, sailfish, shark, tuna or dolphin.



The cabin of the Therapy IV boats are equipped with three air conditioning units, a big screen TV, movie theater, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter and lots of wraparound seating. The forward cabin has a nice stateroom, shower, refrigerator, and freezer, while the ten-foot bathroom has a motion sensor water sink.



The Therapy IV boats are powered by twin 450 hp Cummins diesels as well as a 12.5 kw pfsor generator. Come experience Miami Beach's #1 deep Sea fishing fleet Therapy IV and have the fishing adventure of a lifetime!



For more information or to book your next experience deep sea fishing in Miami, please call Therapy IV at 305-555-1234 or visit therapy4.com.



About Therapy IV

Therapy IV Deep Sea Fishing is a Miami Beach based deep sea fishing company. With over 50 years of experience fishing the South Florida waters, Captain Stan and his crew are experts in the area. They offer fishing experiences for all levels, from seasoned fishermen to those just getting started.