The Therapy IV team is dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable trip with the best possible Miami fishing experience. The crew is highly experienced and knowledgeable about the area and its marine wildlife, and will make sure to provide the best guidance for the trip. The captain and crew are also experienced in providing helpful tips to help make the most of the trip, and will provide all the necessary equipment and supplies.



Therapy IV offers a variety of trips for all types of anglers, from first-timers to experienced anglers. The trips range from half-day trips to full-day trips, and the captain and crew will provide everything needed to make the fishing trip a success.



With their commitment to providing the best possible fishing trip and friendly customer service, Therapy IV is the perfect choice for a fishing trip off the coast of Miami. To book a deep sea fishing in Miami with Therapy IV, visit their website at therapy4.com or call 305.945.1578.



About Therapy IV

A fully licensed fleet with over 40 years of charter experience in Miami, Therapy IV provides private and shared deep sea charter boat experiences of a lifetime.