Therapy-IV Offers Flexible Options for Deep Sea Fishing in Miami

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2023 --For those new to deep sea fishing, Therapy-IV offers half-day charters. These charters are the perfect introduction to the sport, as they last only four hours. During this time, you'll have plenty of time to catch fish and learn the ropes from Therapy-IV's experienced crew. You can choose from a morning or afternoon trip.



If you're looking for a more social experience, Therapy-IV also offers shared charters. These charters typically allow up to six people to fish together. As opposed to charging for extra or unused seats, smaller parties will travel alongside other participants seeking to enjoy the shared experience.



For those who want a more private experience, Therapy-IV also offers private charters. These charters are perfect for groups of up to six people who want to have the boat all to themselves.



No matter what type of charter you choose, you can be sure that you'll have a memorable fishing experience with Therapy-IV. The boat is equipped with state-of-the-art fishing gear, and the crew is experienced and professional. You'll also have the opportunity to fish in some of the best spots off the coast of Miami and Biscayne Bay.



To schedule a trip or to learn more about Miami deep sea fishing, contact Therapy-IV today at 305-945-1578 or visit therapy4.com.



About Therapy-IV

Therapy-IV is a Miami Beach deep sea fishing charter fishing boat service providing all of its clientele with a high-end deep sea fishing experience. With their luxury yacht, exceptional customer service and experienced and professional Captain and crew, visitors can rest easy that they will not only have a memorable fishing experience but will also have the pleasure of visiting the best spots off the coast of Miami and Biscayne Bay.