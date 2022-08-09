Therapy IV Receives 10th TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --This year, Therapy IV is honored to have received the 2022 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor. This distinguished award is given to establishments that receive consistently high ratings from TripAdvisor travelers. For the ultimate Miami deep sea fishing experience, many people resort to Therapy IV. As South Florida's leading fishing charter, guests will have a fantastic fishing experience and see the best places off the coast of Miami thanks to their luxurious yacht, exceptional customer service, and experienced and professional Captain and crew.



The TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence continues to recognize a variety of attractions, accommodations, and restaurants that consistently achieve high ratings from the millions of TripAdvisor users. To be eligible for the certificate, a business must have a minimum TripAdvisor rating of four stars, a predetermined number of reviews, and at least one year of existence on TripAdvisor's website.



About TripAdvisor

Since its founding in 2000, the American travel website TripAdvisor has been giving reviews of travel-related content. The website is one of the largest travel websites in the world, with over 50 million members and over 150 million reviews. For more information about TripAdvisor visit www.tripadvisor.com.



About Therapy IV

A fully licensed fleet with over 40 years of charter experience in Miami, Therapy IV provides private and shared deep sea charter boat experiences of a lifetime. To book your charter or to learn more about Miami fishing, contact Therapy IV at 305-945-1578.