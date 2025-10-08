Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2025 --My Paleo Pet does not simply offer healthy dog food to Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Stuart, FL, West Palm Beach, Satellite Beach, Boca Raton, and beyond. They offer healthy, real food options that are USDA-approved and available through nationwide delivery.



Healthy dog food is marketed as the best choice for canines, but many brands that claim to offer healthy food are using fillers, artificial additives, and low-quality ingredients that do more harm than good.



To help dog owners make the right choice for their pets, My Paleo Pet has shared what healthy dog food is NOT:



- Healthy Dog Food should NOT Contain Fillers



Many mass-produced pet foods rely on fillers such as corn, wheat, soy, and animal by-products. These ingredients add bulk to the food but offer little to no nutritional value. In some cases, they may even contribute to digestive discomfort, food sensitivities, and long-term health concerns.



- Healthy Dog Food should NOT have Artificial Additives



Synthetic preservatives, artificial colors, and chemical flavor enhancers have no place in a natural, species-appropriate diet. Ingredients like BHA and ethoxyquin, which are commonly found in commercial pet food, have been associated with potential health risks. Instead, real nutrition comes from fresh, natural ingredients that provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.



- Healthy Dog Food ShouldNOT be a Generic Solution



Each dog has unique dietary needs based on factors such as age, breed, activity level, and health conditions. A well-balanced diet should reflect those individual requirements, providing the right combination of high-quality proteins, healthy fats, and nutrient-dense bones. A one-size-fits-all approach does not account for these differences!



- Healthy Dog Food Should Not Be About Convenience Alone



Many commercial pet foods are designed with convenience in mind rather than nutritional value. While pre-packaged kibble and canned food may seem like an easy solution, real, fresh food provides a superior level of nourishment. Prioritizing fresh, whole-food ingredients over mass-produced formulas supports long-term health and vitality.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet is proud to offer fresh, real, and healthy food for dogs throughout the nation. Their food options are much better than most 'healthy dog foods' labeled options found at local pet stores that may include fillers, chemicals, and other harmful additives. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order today!