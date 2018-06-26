There Is a Bicycle for Everyone at UrbanBikes1.com

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --Diahann is excited to announce the launch of her new website, http://UrbanBikes1.com. The website is designed to help men, women and children find the bicycle that best matches their lifestyle. Men and women can shop a huge selection of beach cruisers, designed especially to provide a comfortable, easy ride by the ocean. Urban commuters will appreciate the convenience of electric bicycles and lightweight city bikes that make travel in congested streets quicker and more liberating. Adults can also find mountain bikes, road bikes and hybrids in a wide variety of styles and colors. Customers shopping for children can find push bikes for toddlers as well as BMX-style children's bicycles for boys and girls. Accessories are available to customers looking to customize their bicycles, including stickers, valve caps, bells, horns and more.



UrbanBikes1.com was launched in October 2017 with the simple but ambitious goal of helping families to get outside by providing a one-stop shop where customers can find quality bikes for the whole family. In the beginning, Diahann offered primarily beach bikes but has since grown the website to include a huge variety of bikes for a wide range of riders. As an avid biker and lover of the outdoors, Diahann has handpicked the bikes on the website for their quality and durability. As the website continues to grow and mature, customers can expect to see more products added, including a greater selection of electric bikes. It's Diahann's hope that the great selection available will inspire riders to get back on a bicycle, or for new riders to try bike riding, as a way to get outside, get in shape and have a great time.



Customers visiting UrbanBikes1.com will find a website dedicated to fast and pleasant customer service, including same-day or next-day shipping. The website is streamlined and user-friendly, allowing customers to search not only by bike type but also by color, giving customers greater freedom to explore all the great options available.



To complement the main website, Diahann has also launched a blog at http://UrbanBikes1Blog.com. Customers can use the blog to read additional product information, exciting new product updates and tips and tricks for safe and fun bike riding for men, women and kids.



