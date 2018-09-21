There Is Still Time! a New Extension Deadline for 2017 US Tax Returns and FBAR Statements for US Residents Living in Canada

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --Time is running short for taxpayers who requested an extra six months to file their 2017 tax return. As a reminder, Monday, October 15, 2018, is the extension deadline for most taxpayers. This is also the final date to file an FBAR or Form FinCEN 114 without penalties.



For taxpayers who have not yet filed, here are a few tips to keep in mind about the extension deadline and taxes:



1. Taxpayers can still e-file both tax returns and FBAR statements. Filing electronically is the easiest, safest and most accurate way to file taxes and information.



2. For taxpayers owed a refund, the fastest way to get it is to combine direct deposit and e-file.



3. Taxpayers who owe taxes should consider using IRS Direct Pay, a simple, quick and free way to pay from a checking or savings account using a computer or mobile device. There are also other online payment options. Please call the office if you need details about other payment options.



4. Members of the military and those serving in a combat zone generally get more time to file. Military members typically have until at least 180 days after leaving a combat zone to both file returns and pay any tax due.



5. Taxpayers should always keep a copy of tax returns and FBAR statements for their records. Keeping copies of documents can help taxpayers prepare future tax returns or assist with amending a prior year's return.



About US Tax Professionals

US Tax Professionals provide tax services for dual American and Canadian citizens in Vancouver. Founded in 2013, they specialize in US tax preparation for individuals and expats, taxation and accounting for business, c ross-border taxation for Canadian citizens, as well as accounting and taxation of alternative investments, including private equity funds and hedge funds.



For more information, visit https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/ or call 604-281-3318.



US Tax Professionals

Mark Schiffer

604-281-3318

Company Website: https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/