There Will Be a Crimson Moon Rising on April 22

Wildomar, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2023 --Original band members, Alessio Thorpe (guitarist), Emily Ricketts (singer), Luke Loftus (drummer), and new members, Cooper Tomasick (bassist), and Landon Rickert (guitarist), are ready for what the future may hold.



Crimson Moon will be performing at the FTG Warehouse 1601 S. Grand Ave Unit F Santa Ana, 92705 at 8 pm. This is their first performance since rebranding from the "Detours" band. Their performance is coming on the cusp of their new music single due out in early May. This will be followed by consecutive singles and an album in the fall.



Crimson Moon stated, "We've practically been living in the studio to create something unique and beautiful to share with everyone."



A little rock, a little indie, Crimson Moon commands the stage and sends out edgy vibes and feelings. An Orange County-based band that has performed at the Coach House, opening up for the Corey Feldman band, The Mint, in Los Angeles and many Southern California breweries and events.



Emily Ricketts, lead singer, shared a fear that the band had when searching for the new members. "Our biggest fear was finding a new set of band mates that are incredible musicians, but also the type of people you become best friends with, but we laugh at that now because we're a band family."



Hurry and get your tickets for this sure to be a memorable evening with Crimson Moon. Tickets available at Eventbrite Tickets: Crimson Moon.