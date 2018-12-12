There's Still Time to Shop! Five Unique Gift Ideas Sure to Thrill Even the Hardest to Please on Your List

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --The holidays are upon us and shopping season is in full swing. Stores are crowded, lines are long and there is that one (or more) person on your shopping list who seems to already have everything!



Check out these 5 unique gifts that are sure to please that hard to shop for loved one. You can buy them from the comfort of your living room and still receive them in time for the holidays. Many companies offer expert wrapping services, themed holiday cards and direct shipping to relieve even more unnecessary stress.



For the special woman in your life:



Malibu Alpaca Cable Poncho



Versatility at its finest! This beautiful poncho is one size fits all. She can wear it with her favorite pair of jeans or pair it with that little black dress on a chilly evening. It can be worn at least 3 different ways, making it the perfect piece to pack for travel. Made from 100% Superfine Alpaca and dye free, she will tell all of her friends how comfortable this gift is!



Find the Malibu Alpaca Cable Poncho HERE



For the guy who has everything:



Baby Alpaca Two Sided "Double Face" Scarf



For style or warmth, this hand woven 100% baby alpaca scarf sits neatly over sweaters, blazers, jackets and coats or wears comfortably against the skin for that extra layer of warmth. The more it is worn, the softer it gets, providing a cozy blanket-like piece of comfort while maintaining its exquisite appearance.



Find the Baby Alpaca Two Sided "Double Face" Scarf HERE



A gift for the whole family:



Monopoly Throw



While they may be tempted to use this beautiful throw as a decorative accent piece, they won't be able to resist cuddling under it for family movie night! Made from 100% baby alpaca, this throw is as soft as they get. Due to the unique characteristics of alpaca fleece, the Monopoly Throw is warm, yet extremely lightweight.



Find the Monopoly Throw HERE



For the youngsters:



Baby Alpaca Fur Teddy Bears



These teddy bears made from 100% baby alpaca fur are the softest, most cuddly new best friend any child… or adult… could wish for. These bears are a friendly fur collectible (no alpacas are harmed to obtain the alpaca fur). Not only will they bring their lucky new owner joy, they can be passed from generation to generation. These hypoallergenic bears are one of a kind, each with its own look and fur structure.



Find Baby Alpaca Fur Teddy Bears HERE



For EVERYONE!



Alpaca Socks



Forget the old joke that getting socks for the holidays is for those on the naughty list… once you give the gift of alpaca socks, be prepared for future requests of the same!



Alpaca socks are long-lasting and designed to keep feet cozy, warm and protected in the cold winter months while preventing overheating, clammy feet, blisters, calluses and odor. Alpaca socks are available for men and women, young and old from babies to grandparents. They are 100% hypoallergenic and allergen free. They are great for everyone: diabetic, therapeutic, even those with Raynaud's syndrome rave about these alpaca socks!



Find Alpaca Socks HERE



Why alpaca?

Once you experience alpaca, you will be seduced by its splendor. Alpaca fleece is one of the softest materials your fingertips will ever touch. Once spun and knit it becomes a luxury fabric, warmer than wool and cashmere, yet far easier to care for. Perfect for travelers, it is wrinkle resistant. Being non-porous and naturally hypo-allergenic, it doesn't promote odor nor does it hold dander or oils. Because the strands allow for air flow, there is also natural moisture wicking that occurs. The fiber pulls moisture away from your body and allows it to dry. Alpaca is hydromorphic with a water retention rate of less than 8% compared to most sheep's wool, which can be as high as 33%. It is exceptionally versatile with natural thermal properties and breathability which makes it warm in the winter and comfortable in the summer. Extremely durable, items made from alpaca fleece become softer and cozier with age, while maintaining their original character.



Alpaca fleece requires no harsh chemicals or scouring is necessary during the production of fleece into fiber. This aids in keeping water clean and protects the environment. Surprisingly, many other seemingly natural products such as bamboo require harmful processing procedures.



So, don't let the stress of holiday shopping get to you. Make this year's last minute shopping a breeze… your gifts will be the ones that everybody is talking about!