Thermal Printer Services (TPS) Welcome New Marketing Team Members

Sittingbourne, Kent -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2015 --Thermal Printer Services are a label printing specialist based in Kent but offering nationwide support for all users of label printers, whether you need new equipment, labels, ribbons or repair services TPS can help!



Melissa Wheeler – Marketing Assistant.



Melissa is fully trained in Social Marketing and will be running our Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts as well as being available in office to answer queries and broaden our online footprint. TPS are delighted to have recruited Melissa and look forward to her pushing us forwards in the social media space.



Stuart Powell - Senior Marketing Analyst.



Stuart has a broad range of experienced gained from a background of analysing and understanding various website builds, including their relative effectiveness and usability from a customer perspective. We are excited to be able to utilize his skills in better looking after our customers and identifying new areas and potential partners with whom we can build strong, long-lasting relationships.



Managing Director Chris Parfitt said "we're really happy to have recruited Melissa & Stuart to our growing team at TPS. It's an exciting time for us as we're expanding into new premises and we're looking forward to our new recruits working closely with the existing team to continue to deliver the high quality service our customers have become accustomed to."



For more information about the services TPS can offer you for your barcode label printers please visit www.thermalprinterservices.co.uk