Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO) Market - Global Industry Growth, Analysis and Forecast, 2012To 2020: Hexa Research

Felton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --Industry Insights



Global TPO market is expected to grow on account of increasing preference for TPOs as an alternative to PVC. PVC contains phthalate plasticizers which are considered harmful to environment. On the basis of which, there is a growing demand for TPOs in construction and automotive applications. China is a leading automotive manufacturing market. Growing automotive demand in Brazil and India has propelled manufacturers to increase automotive production. China, Brazil and India are expected to hold huge potential for automotive industry in terms of consumption and production over the future period. This in turn is expected to fuel the demand for TPOs in automotive applications. TPO is priced relatively low in comparison to other thermoplastic elastomers such as TPV or TPU. Low pricing of TPOs is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The global TPO market has witnessed a downturn in demand owing to global recession in 2009. However, TPO demand in the recent past improved owing to recovery of major industries such as infrastructure and automotive.



Full report with TOC available

http://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/global-thermoplastic-polyolefins-tpo-market-size-market-share-application-analysis-regional-outlook-growth-trends-competitive-scenario-forecasts-2012-2020/



Volatile feedstock prices have been affecting the profit margins of manufacturers, which may hinder the market growth. Growing environmental concerns regarding the bio degradability of TPO has driven market participants to shift towards the development of bio-based TPO membranes. Development of proprietary production technologies by companies in the market is expected to increase competition in the market. Furthermore, companies are focusing on R&D with an aim to improve product specifications in order to gain market share. Owing to low manufacturing costs in emerging markets of Asia Pacific, companies in the west are shifting their bases to China and India while existing manufacturers in the market are expanding their production capacities. This is expected to intensify competition in the market.



Application Insights



Automotive emerged as the leading application segment for TPO market and accounted for over 75% of the market volume in 2013. Increasing automotive manufacturing in emerging markets of Asia and South America has been fueling the demand for TPOs in automotive applications such as bumpers, interior & exterior trims and floor mats. Growing market penetration in construction, packaging and medical applications is further expected to complement the growth of TPO market over the forecast period. Increasing TPO application in construction can be attributed to increasing infrastructure spending in Asia Pacific and Middle East.



Regional Insights



North America dominated the global TPO market with more than 36% of the market share in 2013. Advancements in production technologies coupled with product development has been a major factor driving the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the largest regional market for TPOs over the forecast period growing at an estimated CAGR of 7% from 2014 to 2020. Growing TPO demand in the region can be attributed to growing automotive and construction industries in emerging markets of China and India. Europe is expected to register slow growth over the next six years owing to gloomy economic scenario in the region. Demand for TPOs in automotive applications is expected to be from automotive manufacturers based in countries such as Germany and France, which in turn is expected to drive the Europe TPO market.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefins– Industry Summary & Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Chapter 2 Thermoplastic Polyolefins Industry Outlook

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefins Value Chain Analysis

2.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefins Market Dynamics

2.4.1 Market driver analysis

2.4.1.1 Positive automotive outlook

2.4.1.2 Growth of major end use industries in BRIC nations

2.4.2 Market restraint analysis

2.4.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

2.5 Key Opportunities Prioritized

2.6 Industry Analysis – Porter’s

2.7 Thermoplastic Polyolefins- Company Market Share Analysis

2.8 Thermoplastic Polyolefins- PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 3 Thermoplastic Polyolefins Application Outlook

3.1 Automotive

3.1.1. Thermoplastic Polyolefins demand from automotive industry, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

3.2Other

3.2.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefins demand from other applications, 2012-2020, (Kilo Tons), (USD million)



Chapter 4 Thermoplastic Polyolefins Regional Outlook

4.1 North America

4.1.1 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 market volume & revenue by application, 2012-2020 (Kilo Tons), (USD million)



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Revenue Analysis

5.2 Product Benchmarking

5.3 Strategic Developments



Chapter 6 Methodology & Scope

6.1 Research Methodology

6.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

6.3 List of Data Sources



Companies analyzed in chapter 5

Arkema SA

Chemtura Corp.

Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

SABIC

INEOS Olefins & PolyOne Distribution

GAF

LyondellBasell

Spartech Polycom

RheTech

Noble Polymers (Cascade Engineering)

Shell Chemical

A Schulman, Inc.

RTP Company

Sumitomo Chemical

Saudi Aramco

Zylog

Polisystem UK Ltd



Detailed Information on Global Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO) Market available at http://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/global-thermoplastic-polyolefins-tpo-market-size-market-share-application-analysis-regional-outlook-growth-trends-competitive-scenario-forecasts-2012-2020/



About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.



For more information, visit http://www.hexaresearch.com/



Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

HEXA Research

Phone: 800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com