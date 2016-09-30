These Top Stocks Are Trending Amid Deutsche Bank Rally

Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --With the banking sector leading in the volatility of the market during the last week of September, we turn to equities for opportunity. Certainly the fears over what the Deutshe banking crisis will mean in the coming months has traders on edge. But through the smoke, traders are finding opportunity and here are a few stocks I've watched throughout the morning that have trended higher today. This includes: Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCPK:RXMD), and Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD) and here's why.



Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY) saw a bit of a mixed open but soon after, trading activity increased and the stock has made two clear bullish moves during the morning session; so far to highs of $4.23. Yesterday (9/29) the company announced that it would be selling NOVA BVI and its subsidiaries for $8.5million to Kuka Design. The stock has been on a slight uptrend over the last few weeks leading up to this announcement so it's no wonder why its started jumping after this announcement. It will continue to remain on watch for today and possibly into next week depending on how it closes today.



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) saw a very different open compared to NVFY. The stock had a strong open and ran up over 20% on very aggressive trading momentum. However, since hitting those early morning highs of $3.73, the stock has pulled back significantly and has almost retraced back to the opening price of $3. Much of the excitement could be attributed to the company's announcement on Thursday that its Voclosporin had achieved its primary endpoint of complete remission at just 24 weeks.



Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCPK:RXMD) has been one of the very few OTC companies that I watch frequently. The company through its subsidiary, PharmCo, operates a pharmacy in South Florida. Over the last few months, not only has the company crushed revenue records and prescription records but it has also achieved approval to do business in 9 states. This could open a very large revenue opportunity moving into the 4th quarter of 2016 and well into the first half of 2017 if they can capitalize. Today marked the stock's new 5 day high during the morning session. Over the last 3 months, shares of RXMD have managed to trade as high as $0.0539.



Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THLD) is one of the stocks that if you look at it from the surface you would ask yourself, "Why is this on the list?" the simple answer is the technical set-up that it showed this morning. After announcing that the company missed a targeted end point in its most recent Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trials of tarloxotinib, the stock gaped down. But as with many "dead cat" set-ups, shares of THLD have recovered by more than 30% since the open.



About Midam Ventures LLC

MIDAM Ventures LLC is the next generation of Investor Relations, Public Relations, and Marketing & Advertising for publicly traded companies. MIDAM offers a full suite of services including IR, media marketing, content creation, advertising, and PR, all services that have afforded our clients the ability to have their corporate message reach beyond traditional channels. MIDAM is focused on helping publicly traded companies get their story & product out to the targeted masses, aiding in the acquisition of new shareholders, both on a retail & institutional level as well as the increase in revenue from corporate product sales.



MIDAM utilizes cutting edge digital & traditional investor relations and brand / product marketing. Our talented and tested team executes results driven strategies, unbeatable execution and an ever-expanding body of digital and traditional marketing expertise that delivers. MIDAM's management team has a wealth of experience working with Small-Cap Pinksheet & OTCQB companies as well as NASDAQ, NYSE & TSX, CSE, & TSX Venture companies, which has given them ability to build the most comprehensive & affective platform available today for public companies



Disclaimer:

MIDAM VENTURES, LLC was paid an advertising fee of $105,000 cash & 21,125,000 Restricted Common shares by Progressive Care, Inc (RXMD) of which 10,000,000 were freely trade-able and have since been sold, for marketing & awareness within written, social & display materials for Progressive Care, Inc (RXMD). FOR A DURATION OF 1 year and 6 months DAYS Beginning 6/11/2015. & ending 10/1/2016.