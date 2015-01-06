Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Music producer Jason "J Diggy" Anderson, in conjunction with business partner Charles "C Mack" Wilson, have launched They Want Next, an independent artist movement featuring urban contemporary music artists spanning the musical genres of Hip Hop, Pop, Club, Rap, Urban, Dance, R&B, Soul and Underground.



They Want Next is a movement established to support independent music artists in their quest to break through the fray and create notoriety for themselves and their music. These artists have been working hard building their craft and becoming serious up-and-comers in the independent music game. They are bubbling under, and looking to break through and surface as the next hitters making noise on the indie scene.



The 1 True J Diggy and AW Entertainment (AWE) are the inspiration behind this movement. AWE was founded in 2011 with a focus on serving independent artists. In 2013, while strategizing on ways to better serve artists, Team AWE decided to start this movement to support indie recording artists in doing something they love...music.



To fulfill this mission, AWE has formed a business collaborative with various players in entertainment who share their vision including The Urban Television Network, Rob Centrone Visual Arts, Le'Bell Marketing, and D Joint Promotions. Together, this team is creating a trend setting and dynamic digital media platform utilizing the Web 2.0 environment to feature these up and coming indie music artists who are truly worthy of worldwide recognition by music fans and entertainment industry professionals.



Check it out and join the movement at TheyWantNext.com. Like and Follow the experience on Twitter @TheyWantNext and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheyWantNext.



About AW Entertainment

AW Entertainment is a progressive and dynamic music production company. Founded in 2011, the company's roots date back to the 1990's when J Diggy and C Mack first started collaborating on music production, engineering and marketing.



AWE is a full service music production company focused on providing a high quality service experience for music artists. They are focused on producing contemporary music for today's lifestyle oriented marketplace. They've got bangers for all genres – Hip Hop, Pop, Club, Rap, Urban, Dance, R&B, Underground…



AWE supports independent artists in their efforts to break through the clutter and establish themselves in the music industry. AWE is well positioned to work with indie artists looking for a world-class professional sound and compelling digital marketing.