Thin Clients With Stickfish Raydesk Help to Cut Costs

Prague, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2010 -- The Raydesk virtual desktop is unique in that it is not, as opposed to other VDI products, tied to a specific operating system. Instead, it fully supports a broad range of platforms and allows for the utilisation of all of their advantages in one session. This means the Raydesk virtual desktop is capable of running applications from MS Windows, Linux, Solaris, and also AS400, QNX and others.



How Raydesk Works

Raydesk uses a VDI method based on the premise that all applications, including the operating system environment itself, run on a server which delivers them to users using LAN. The advantage of this solution is in the freedom of choice – a user can be connected through a regular PC, or a thin client. Raydesk is a highly secure environment with low system requirements. When compared to other VDI platforms, Raydesk brings the benefit of a dramatic growth in employee productivity. Employees are limited to applications they need for their work – users will not find any menus or applications on their desktops that would not be related to their work assignment.



Major New Features in Raydesk 3.0



- Raydesk 3.0 mainly provides employees with a more comfortable user experience. Users will be able to use a completely redesigned control panel that will simplify tasks, such as the maintenance of workspaces or application windows. Another new feature is the so-called Raydesk Drag Arena which allows users to quickly launch programmes.



- Raydesk offers a new model of handling windows that supports the so-called seamless RDP mode for access to MS Windows applications.



- Another improvement is the possibility to update user profiles on-the-run, without the need to log out of, restart, or reload the environment.



- Raydesk now also includes application toolboxes. Toolboxes are little applications that can be used to group other applications in folders or automatically sort desktop icons.



- Users will appreciate the new possibilities to customise their desktops, such as icon maintenance on the desktop and the panel, configuration of the number of workspaces, wallpaper settings, etc.



- Raydesk 3 also implements the Menu Driven Desktop feature which lets users to drag & drop selected items from the menu to the desktop or to a designated area on the panel, in the form of icons.



- Last but not least, Raydesk 3 introduces desktop skins. The entire design of the desktop is stored in one file that can be used to modify the look of the environment according to customer requirements.



“We're taking the new version to the market following almost a year of intensive work. We believe the improvements will bring significant benefits to users. I am very well aware of the fact that a number of our customers have postponed their purchase of a VDI solution to wait for the new features of Raydesk 3,” says Filip Korbel, Stickfish CEO. “The Raydesk virtual desktop is an optimal fit for today's trend to lower investments and increase employee efficacy, as it is necessary to look for reserves everywhere,” adds Korbel.



