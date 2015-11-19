Things You Need to Know About Nail Salons by Claudette Varnado

Ocean Shores, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --Thuan Le, a pioneer manicurist has launched a gratitude campaign called Viet Nails for Tippi to benefit actress activist Tippi Hedren's Roar Foundation. Thuan Le was one of 20 unskilled Vietnamese women in a CA refugee camp when Hedren introduced them to manicuring as a career. "1975 was a dark time in our lives," Thuan Le confides. "We had nothing. She helped us when we needed help." On the 40th anniversary, Thuan Le says "now let us reflect back in gratitude. Now our help is needed."



The focus of the Viet Nails for Tippi campaign (https://www.facebook.com/vietnailsfortippi/) is to inform, inspire and motivate manicurists and those who benefit from the trade to donate to the Roar Foundation, http://www.shambala.org/donate.htm 6867 Soledad Canyon Rd, Acton, CA 93510. It manages the Shambala animal preserve a refuge for abandoned lions, tigers and exotic big cats. Tippi Hedren, now 85 is the founder and president. Memberships and tax-deductible donations are appreciated.



Vietnamese nail salons dominate in the 8 billion dollar nail care industry. Hedren's compassionate deed was documented by CNN video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H6Ts1FSaaY), NPR radio and BBC news magazine.



Image: Thuan Le (L) with Tippi Hedren and fellow pioneer manicurists at the 40th anniversary reunion. 2015



Image: Thuan Le's autographed photo from Tippi Hedren



Tippi Hedren the "Godmother of the nail salon business" "always had a passion to do charity for humans and animals", Thuan Le said. She has been the recipient of 40 prestigious awards. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tippi_Hedren) She is the mother of actress Melanie Griffith. Tippi is also the grandmother of actress Dakota Johnson, star of Fifty Shades of Grey.



New book releases NAIL SALONS (English) http://www.amazon.com/dp/0692343660 and TIEM NAIL VIET (Vietnamese) http://www.amazon.com/dp/1514883201 and https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/tiem-nail-viet/id1048090890?mt=11 by Claudette Varnado provide "an accurate and valuable description of the lives and families of the original refugee women and the countless new generation of nail techs that follow," according to VietSALON-NAILS Magazine Nov/Dec 2015. Non-fiction. Themes include global entrepreneurship, women helping women, personal stories, nail salon myths and operations with candid comments from customers and manicurists. A portion of each book sale will be donated to the Roar Foundation.



Claudette Varnado, MBA

Contact: Nailsalonsbook.com@gmail.com and nailsalonsbook.com

November 17, 2015